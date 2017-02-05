Denver police looking for suspect in shooting Sunday
The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Quitman Street, police said in a tweet. Breaking 1/2: #DPD officers on scene of shooting in 4700 block Quitman St. 1 male victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|EdmondWA
|44,605
|Transgender Support Group
|19 hr
|Nikkster
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|Sun
|tbird19482
|26,913
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Sat
|CriminalGAng303
|320
|Mosque, cops warned feds about Denver shooting ...
|Fri
|As I see it
|1
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Feb 3
|Robert
|118
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Feb 2
|Denny
|4
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC