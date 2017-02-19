Denver police investigating shooting that left one dead in Lodo
No arrest at this time. 15th St closed Market to Larimer pic.twitter.com/MO8aFxbejS The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Lodo during the beginning hours of Saturday morning.
