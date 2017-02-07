Denver police investigate slaying at ...

Denver police investigate slaying at RTD station

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot and killed early Tuesday at a west Denver Regional Transportation District station. The man is the second person in eight days to be killed near a light rail station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 44,619
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr tbirds_friend 26,916
Transgender Support Group 19 hr THE COUNT OF MONT... 2
News Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07) 20 hr Phart Colorfully 18
i have 36 cans of dr pepper red fusion soda for... (Jan '08) 23 hr UmDuh 84
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) Sat CriminalGAng303 320
News Mosque, cops warned feds about Denver shooting ... Feb 3 As I see it 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,643,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC