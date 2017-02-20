Denver needs better mobility so that people don't "leave...

Denver needs better mobility so that ...

Denver's mayor says he shares the sense of urgency expressed by pedestrian, bicycling and transit advocates who want the city to channel more money to projects aimed at helping residents get around easier. Michael Hancock sees fast-growing Denver at a turning point.

