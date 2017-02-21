Denver Loses Another Cheese Shop as Eat + Drink Closes
The little shop at 1541 Platte Street known simply as Eat + Drink is closing this weekend after five years in business. The restaurant and market opened in July 2012 under owners Pollyanna Forster and Chris Irving, who also run Eat! Drink! in Edwards .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 min
|River Tam
|27,127
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|15 min
|River Tam
|45,006
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|4 hr
|MAGA2016
|3
|Gangstalked
|8 hr
|Observer
|1
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|Wed
|MAGA2016
|1
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|Wed
|Walther
|1
|Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper
|Wed
|VF 201 Navy Retired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC