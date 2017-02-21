Denver Loses Another Cheese Shop as E...

Denver Loses Another Cheese Shop as Eat + Drink Closes

The little shop at 1541 Platte Street known simply as Eat + Drink is closing this weekend after five years in business. The restaurant and market opened in July 2012 under owners Pollyanna Forster and Chris Irving, who also run Eat! Drink! in Edwards .

