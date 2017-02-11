Denver is about to spend big on flood...

Denver is about to spend big on flood-control projects - but will they leave Globeville dry?

Nine years ago, several elected leaders gathered on the banks of the South Platte River in north Denver to celebrate: After more than a decade of digging in the riverbed and construction of projects that included levees, a 320-acre swath of land - principally in working-class Globeville - finally would be removed from the flood plain. But for Globeville, which hugs the Platte's west bank, the flood protection promises trumpeted that day have been eroded.

