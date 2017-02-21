Denver councilman Rafael Espinoza joi...

Denver councilman Rafael Espinoza joins lawsuit against city over drainage project

Rafael Espinoza opposed a series of big flood-control projects planned by Denver city officials as a city councilman - by voting last June against steep increases to storm drainage and sewer fees that are helping to pay for the work. Now Espinoza has found a new way to voice his misgivings about one of the controversial projects.

