Denver councilman Rafael Espinoza joins lawsuit against city over drainage project
Rafael Espinoza opposed a series of big flood-control projects planned by Denver city officials as a city councilman - by voting last June against steep increases to storm drainage and sewer fees that are helping to pay for the work. Now Espinoza has found a new way to voice his misgivings about one of the controversial projects.
