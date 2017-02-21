Denver council puts brakes on changes...

Denver council puts brakes on changes to parking exemption

Avanti Plaza, an apartment building in Highland at 3201 Osage St., is the only project in Denver that has been built with no parking under the city's off-street parking exemption for small lots in certain areas. Denver City Council members have struggled to reach consensus on how much to exempt new small-lot developments from providing parking, and now they'll get more time.

