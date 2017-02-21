Denver council puts brakes on changes to parking exemption
Avanti Plaza, an apartment building in Highland at 3201 Osage St., is the only project in Denver that has been built with no parking under the city's off-street parking exemption for small lots in certain areas. Denver City Council members have struggled to reach consensus on how much to exempt new small-lot developments from providing parking, and now they'll get more time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|16 min
|tbird19482
|27,051
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|44,926
|The colorful Bubba Chinos empire is expanding a... (May '11)
|10 hr
|RobertL
|13
|Transgender Support Group
|18 hr
|Nikkster
|3
|Effects from the recent decline in oil prices (May '15)
|Mon
|Maverick 808
|25
|I wanna party
|Feb 19
|Dan
|1
|Sex
|Feb 19
|ThatRandomGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC