Denver Children's Theatre to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with the Jungle Book

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, the Denver Children's Theatre presents THE JUNGLE BOOK, opening on Sunday, March 12th at 11 a.m. This professionally staged production will be presented to the public on Sundays through April 30th at 1 p.m. and to school groups most weekdays March 9th through May 5th at 10 a.m. The show is presented in the Elaine Wolf Theatre at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center located at 350 S. Dahlia Street in Denver. The show is recommended for children ages 6 and up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.