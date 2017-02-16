"Day Without Immigrants" protest leaves Denver restaurants,...
A sign posted on the closed doors of a deli owned by Haron Zokari, a Yemeni immigrant, alert customers that the store will close because of a protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York. As Lorena Cantarovici sat in her empty restaurant Thursday during the normally busy lunch hour, a chorus of phone calls going unanswered, she said she was at peace with the thousands of dollars she was losing by keeping Maria Empanada closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 min
|tbird19482
|26,971
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|32 min
|Respect71
|44,885
|Protest planned at Elitch Gardens by breastfeed... (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|CommonSense
|2,889
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|noroseglasses
|121
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Uram Shonna
|706
|The roll out of A.I.
|Feb 15
|Not so fast
|4
|Christians
|Feb 15
|First amendment
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC