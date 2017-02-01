Crash causes backups on Academy Blvd....

Crash causes backups on Academy Blvd. as slick roads create havoc around Colorado Springs

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A crash was reported at southbound Academy Boulevard and Airport Road just before 9 a.m., according to Colorado Springs police. Traffic has been restricted to one lane on westbound U.S. Highway 50. Another lane on the eastbound side of the highway is expected to open shortly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr tbird19482 26,910
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 4 hr Denny 4
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr tbird19482 44,597
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 7 hr guest 3
News How two small cities became the kings of cannab... Jan 31 NORMAN BATES 3
Mexicans (Mar '14) Jan 31 Assquatch 117
child abuse misdeamenor Jan 31 bobinsky 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC