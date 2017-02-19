Colorado is dotted with polluted, env...

Colorado is dotted with polluted, environmentally at-risk...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

The Idaho Springs area carries the second-highest environmental risk score in the state after the Globeville area near downtown Denver, but an extensive clean up effort has drawn developers, including a group that plans to invest in the 23-acre Argo Mill site. On a mountainside rising north of Interstate 70 in Idaho Springs, the old Argo Gold Mill and Mine site survives as a testament to a rich mining history that put Colorado on the map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 55 min Respect71 44,905
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr Respect71 27,006
Effects from the recent decline in oil prices (May '15) 6 hr Maverick 808 25
I wanna party 16 hr Dan 1
Sex 17 hr ThatRandomGuy 1
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Sun Juliette 516
Cops Sat Kelly 2
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Denver County was issued at February 20 at 3:49AM MST

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC