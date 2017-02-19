Colorado is dotted with polluted, environmentally at-risk...
The Idaho Springs area carries the second-highest environmental risk score in the state after the Globeville area near downtown Denver, but an extensive clean up effort has drawn developers, including a group that plans to invest in the 23-acre Argo Mill site. On a mountainside rising north of Interstate 70 in Idaho Springs, the old Argo Gold Mill and Mine site survives as a testament to a rich mining history that put Colorado on the map.
