Burlington struggles after closure of its largest employer, Kit Carson prison

It's hard to find a person in Burlington without some connection to the vanilla-brick prison sitting empty at the edge of town, surrounded by barbed-wire fence and exercise yards of yellowed winter grass. Most of the folks sipping ice tea at the VFW post and the ones visiting the bank along the town's four-block Main Street either once worked at the prison, know someone who worked there or, at the least, are worried its closure will have long-term effects on Burlington's roads and schools.

