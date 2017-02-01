Broken Rice Adds Polished Fast Casual...

Broken Rice Adds Polished Fast Casual Asian to South Colorado Boulevard

5 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

A new fast-casual restaurant called Broken Rice opens today at 1390 South Colorado Boulevard, offering a variety of Vietnamese, Thai and Chinese dishes in an upscale, fast-casual setting. Ric Gordon, President of Broken Rice, explains that he and his partners chose Denver because "we are a more business-friendly state."

