Boulder's L'Atelier to close, reopen in Denver
Chef and owner, Radek Cerny, makes a seafood dish in his Boulder restaurant. L'Atelier is a French restaurant in Boulder that will be moving to Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|12 min
|Medianess17
|44,638
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|David
|704
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|23 hr
|tbirds_friend
|26,916
|Transgender Support Group
|Mon
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|2
|Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07)
|Mon
|Phart Colorfully
|18
|i have 36 cans of dr pepper red fusion soda for... (Jan '08)
|Mon
|UmDuh
|84
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|CriminalGAng303
|320
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC