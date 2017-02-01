Author of 'Sex in the Sea' will speak...

Author of 'Sex in the Sea' will speak in Denver

Read more: The Gazette

With Marah J. Hardt, 7 p.m. Thursday, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, $10; 1-303-370-6000, dmns.org You might not realize it but a thriving aquatic sex life is vitally important to all of us land-bound creatures, according to writer and researcher Marah J. Hardt, whose debut book "Sex in the Sea" was released last February. She'll give a talk and Q-and-A on the subject Thursday at Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

Denver, CO

