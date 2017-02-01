Author of 'Sex in the Sea' will speak in Denver
With Marah J. Hardt, 7 p.m. Thursday, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, $10; 1-303-370-6000, dmns.org You might not realize it but a thriving aquatic sex life is vitally important to all of us land-bound creatures, according to writer and researcher Marah J. Hardt, whose debut book "Sex in the Sea" was released last February. She'll give a talk and Q-and-A on the subject Thursday at Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|TomInElPaso
|44,593
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|Tue
|tbird19482
|26,906
|How two small cities became the kings of cannab...
|Tue
|NORMAN BATES
|3
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Assquatch
|117
|child abuse misdeamenor
|Tue
|bobinsky
|1
|Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A...
|Jan 28
|Archie Bunker
|2
|25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC