At liberal Columbia U, Gorsuch raised a conservative voice

As a conservative student at Columbia University in the mid-1980s, Gorsuch was a political od... NEW YORK - As a conservative student at Columbia University in the mid-1980s, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch was a political odd man out, and he was determined to speak up. "It is not fashionable at Columbia to be anything other than a pro-Sandinista, anti-Reagan" protester, the then-sophomore wrote in a campus newspaper.

