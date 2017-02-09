Amsterdam West? Legislature considers...

Amsterdam West? Legislature considers Colorado marijuana consumption clubs

8 hrs ago

A bipartisan bill in the legislature, Senate Bill 63, would allow for marijuana consumption clubs. Licenses would be issued to establishments where retail or medical marijuana could be sold and consumed.

