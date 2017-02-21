American Guns reality TV star goes to trial in Denver federal court
Before a Wheat Ridge gun dealer became a reality TV star on the Discovery Channel, he had already agreed to relinquish his federal firearms license and was not paying federal taxes, prosecutors argued in opening statements at the man's trial Tuesday. The attorney for Richard Wyatt, 53, of Evergreen acknowledged that his client was a reckless bookkeeper but had no criminal intent and always made sure his customers got criminal background checks.
