After being deported in 2007, he was arrested twice in Denver. Then, police say he killed a woman.

The man accused of killing a young Denver lawyer in an October hit-and-run collision had been deported in 2007 only to return illegally to the U.S., where he was arrested twice before the deadly crash, authorities say. Norlan Estrada-Reyes, 27, who was born in Sulaco, Honduras, had twice been accused of crimes in Denver, including driving under the influence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.