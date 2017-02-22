After being deported in 2007, he was arrested twice in Denver. Then, police say he killed a woman.
The man accused of killing a young Denver lawyer in an October hit-and-run collision had been deported in 2007 only to return illegally to the U.S., where he was arrested twice before the deadly crash, authorities say. Norlan Estrada-Reyes, 27, who was born in Sulaco, Honduras, had twice been accused of crimes in Denver, including driving under the influence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Respect71
|44,939
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|27,054
|The colorful Bubba Chinos empire is expanding a... (May '11)
|20 hr
|RobertL
|13
|Transgender Support Group
|Tue
|Nikkster
|3
|Effects from the recent decline in oil prices (May '15)
|Mon
|Maverick 808
|25
|I wanna party
|Feb 19
|Dan
|1
|Sex
|Feb 19
|ThatRandomGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC