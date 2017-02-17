Adams County coroner identifies Lakewood man slain in Thornton shooting
SWAT officers secure the area around a parking lot at Renaissance Apartments where a man was shot and killed early Monday morning, Feb. 13, 2017. Police handcuffed two people they called persons of interest in the shooting that happened at 3:41 a.m. Adams County authorities have identified the 31-year-old Lakewood man fatally shot early Monday near a large apartment complex in Thornton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|44,891
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|26,986
|Protest planned at Elitch Gardens by breastfeed... (Jun '07)
|15 hr
|CommonSense
|2,889
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|20 hr
|noroseglasses
|121
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Uram Shonna
|706
|The roll out of A.I.
|Feb 15
|Not so fast
|4
|Christians
|Feb 15
|First amendment
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC