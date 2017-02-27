7/20 Foundation names finalists for Aurora theater shooting memorial

7/20 Foundation names finalists for A...

Foundation names finalists for Aurora theater shooting memorial

A man writes on a cross at a memorial for the victims of the Aurora Theater Shooting at the intersection of Sable Boulevard and Centerpoint Drive on Sunday, July 22, 2012. Organizers of a memorial for the victims of the 2012 Aurora theater shooting have selected a quartet of finalists to compete to design the long-awaited public art project.

