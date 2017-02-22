40 West ARTline gains ground in Lakewood
Working on projects in his studio in Lakewood, Sean Doherty will be one of the artists that will be featured in the new 40 West Arts Loop in Lakewood. Lakewood's soon-to-be 4-mile art trail is moving forward after the city and the 40 West Arts District finalized its route and settled on a new name for what could be one of the city's most notable amenities.
