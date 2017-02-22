40 West ARTline gains ground in Lakewood

40 West ARTline gains ground in Lakewood

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Denver Post

Working on projects in his studio in Lakewood, Sean Doherty will be one of the artists that will be featured in the new 40 West Arts Loop in Lakewood. Lakewood's soon-to-be 4-mile art trail is moving forward after the city and the 40 West Arts District finalized its route and settled on a new name for what could be one of the city's most notable amenities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 min tbird19482 27,078
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 13 min tbird19482 44,966
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... 3 hr barrack 1
Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ... 11 hr MAGA2016 1
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... 13 hr Walther 1
Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper 14 hr VF 201 Navy Retired 1
News The colorful Bubba Chinos empire is expanding a... (May '11) Tue RobertL 13
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC