17 can't-miss shows coming to CO befo...

17 can't-miss shows coming to CO before 2020

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

Here are 17 you may want to keep an eye on in case you're planning to take your family or a special someone to the theater: God takes human form in An Act of God , the sinfully funny and critically acclaimed new play direct from Broadway. This comedy tells the tale of Henry Condell and John Heminges, two actors who will have to borrow, beg and band together to get William Shakespeare's First Folio done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 min River Tam 45,106
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 27,179
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 3 hr emerald 709
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Fri @Real Kelly 4
Gangstalked Thu Observer 1
Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ... Feb 22 MAGA2016 1
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Feb 22 Walther 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC