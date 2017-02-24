11 questions people want to ask Cory Gardner at a town hall he doesn't plan to attend

Because U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner has refused to schedule any public town hall meetings , a group of citizen-led organizations have scheduled a "With or Without You" town hall meeting for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at a Denver middle school. Meeting organizers are expecting more than a 1,000 people to attend and are at capacity at Byers Middle School, 105 S. Pearl St. in Denver.

