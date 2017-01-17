Zamzam Halal International Market Bakes Iraqi Flatbread Rare to Denver
Zamzam is the name of the holy well in the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia; legend has it that water miraculously sprang from the desert to ease the thirst of Abraham's infant son, Ishmael. Zamzam is also the name of a local Middle Eastern market, deli and bakery that makes a style of flatbread that's a small miracle itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
