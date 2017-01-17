Women's March on Denver

Women's March on Denver

Passions ran high and there were transportation issues to match early today as tens of thousands of people converged on downtown Denver for the Women's March held in solidarity with the event taking place in Washington, D.C., as well as many others across the country.

