What Killed Geese, Ducks Under Investigation

Police Search For 4 Convenience Store Robbers Aurora police are hoping for help after at least two early morning robberies of convenience stores. What Killed Geese, Ducks Under Investigation Federal agencies have launched an investigation to determine what has contaminated the water in a Lakewood retention pond, killing more than a dozen geese and ducks and sickening at least three more.

