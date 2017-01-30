West 29th Avenue reopened following w...

West 29th Avenue reopened following water main break

Water rushes down 29th Ave across the I-25 bridge towards 15th St. near Platte due to a large water main break at 29th and Zuni St. in Denver on Jan. 28, 2017. Denver Water crews have closed traffic down in both directions on West 29th Avenue so that workers can make additional repairs following a weekend water main break.

