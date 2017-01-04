Weather service warns of frigid temps...

Weather service warns of frigid temps and up to a foot of snow along the Front Range

11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A man braves the cold and snow while walking down Yale Avenue near Dahlia Street in Denver, Dec. 17, 2016. A winter storm watch calling for frigid temperatures and up to a foot of snow along parts of the Front Range could make the Wednesday evening commute a mess and has led to cancellation of the National Western Stock Show Parade Thursday .

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Denver County was issued at January 04 at 4:48PM MST

