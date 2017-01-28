Water main break causing road closures in the Highlands
A water main break at 15th and Platte streets has flooded roads in the Highland neighborhood, pooling down to southbound Interstate 25 under the 15th Street bridge. West 29th Avenue is closed from Zuni to Umatilla streets along with the area surrounding the break, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|40 min
|Respect71
|44,502
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|Mr Guest
|26,895
|Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A...
|Sat
|Archie Bunker
|2
|25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Lookin For Tar
|Jan 26
|Lookingforblues
|74
|Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10)
|Jan 26
|bts
|53
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|Jan 26
|Respect71
|73
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC