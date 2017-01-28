Water main break causing road closure...

Water main break causing road closures in the Highlands

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A water main break at 15th and Platte streets has flooded roads in the Highland neighborhood, pooling down to southbound Interstate 25 under the 15th Street bridge. West 29th Avenue is closed from Zuni to Umatilla streets along with the area surrounding the break, according to police.

