Walmart to close Neighborhood Market in south Denver
Walmart is shuttering another one of its smaller-format grocery stores in the Denver area, a company spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday. The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3125 S. Sheridan Blvd. in Denver will close March 3. The pharmacy will stop filling prescriptions Feb. 1. "After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close" that Walmart Neighborhood Market, Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|7 min
|Respect71
|19
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|16 min
|tbird19482
|26,769
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|27 min
|tbird19482
|44,030
|BangItAmmo.com (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Brad
|5
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|12 hr
|Victor Y
|113
|How two small cities became the kings of cannab...
|13 hr
|Say it aint so Moe
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|20 hr
|Phillip
|701
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC