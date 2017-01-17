Walmart to close Neighborhood Market in south Denver

Walmart is shuttering another one of its smaller-format grocery stores in the Denver area, a company spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday. The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3125 S. Sheridan Blvd. in Denver will close March 3. The pharmacy will stop filling prescriptions Feb. 1. "After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close" that Walmart Neighborhood Market, Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield said.

