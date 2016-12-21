Two males, including 10-year-old, shot in early Denver New Year's Day altercation

The downtown Denver blocks around 18th St. and Larimer St. are open again this New Years Day morning after police shut down the area overnight following gun shots that ended with two males, including a 10-year-old boy, being transported to an area hospital, according to John White, a spokesman for Denver Police Department. "We believe the shooting was the result of several individuals who were involved in a verbal altercation.

