Trump nominates Gorsuch to fill Scaliaa s Supreme Court seat

President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge in Denver, to fill the Supreme Court seat left open by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, elevating a jurist whose conservative bent and originalist philosophy fit the mold of the man he would succeed. Trump's announcement, delivered during prime time in the East Room of the White House, marked his first bid to reshape the nation's highest court.

