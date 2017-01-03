Three teams will compete to redesign ...

Three teams will compete to redesign City Park Golf Course as part of Denver storm detention project

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Overhaul of historic course is major part of Platte to Park Hill plan and could close it for nearly 2 years Golfer Dane Jessen of Denver follows his shot after teeing off from hole No. 8 at City Park Golf Course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 min tbird19482 43,623
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 12 min Kevin_ Andrews 18
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 23 min tbird19482 26,567
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 43 min demarco 697
Denver tar (Nov '14) 3 hr Help is here maybe 87
last post wins! (Feb '11) 23 hr Princess Hey 26,248
News US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b... Tue Sneek Blee 6
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Denver County was issued at January 04 at 5:03AM MST

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,008 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC