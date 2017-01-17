Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's March
Up to 40,000 people are expected in downtown Denver for today's Women's March, held in solidarity with as many as 200 similar events around the country, the largest taking place in Washington, D.C. Passions ran high and there were transportation issues to match early today as thousands of people converged on downtown Denver for the Women's March ... (more)
