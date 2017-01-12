The Oddest Moment in Wade Gardner's New Doc, Marvin Booker Was Murdered
The most unsettling scene in Wade Gardner's documentary Marvin Booker Was Murdered isn't the minutes-long surveillance footage of Denver Sheriff's deputies killing a homeless street preacher in the downtown jail in 2010. It isn't the interview showing the anguish of Booker's parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|9 min
|tbird19482
|26,721
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|45 min
|EdmondWA
|43,913
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|5 hr
|CNL555552
|3
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|19 hr
|cece1985
|110
|Lookin For Tar
|Thu
|Xca
|71
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Thu
|uh huh
|21
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|Jan 10
|Dahli
|111
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC