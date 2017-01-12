The Oddest Moment in Wade Gardner's N...

The Oddest Moment in Wade Gardner's New Doc, Marvin Booker Was Murdered

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

The most unsettling scene in Wade Gardner's documentary Marvin Booker Was Murdered isn't the minutes-long surveillance footage of Denver Sheriff's deputies killing a homeless street preacher in the downtown jail in 2010. It isn't the interview showing the anguish of Booker's parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 9 min tbird19482 26,721
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 45 min EdmondWA 43,913
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 5 hr CNL555552 3
Mexicans (Mar '14) 19 hr cece1985 110
Lookin For Tar Thu Xca 71
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Thu uh huh 21
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) Jan 10 Dahli 111
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC