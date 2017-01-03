The Hornet Maintains Its Charm After Two Decades of Change on Broadway
When I go to the Hornet , it usually involves one of two things: Either I am there on a Tinder date, or I run into one of my friends who lives in the neighborhood. Or, actually, three things, if I include summertime visits for a show during the Underground Music Showcase.
