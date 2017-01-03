The Colorado Photographic Arts Center...

The Colorado Photographic Arts Center is Ready to Roll - Again

The Colorado Photographic Arts Center - formed in 1963 by Eugene Lang, Jim Milmoe and Glen Thrush, along with a dozen or so other regional photographers including the late, great Hal Gould - has for decades been a work in progress, moving from space to space and often, in leaner years as a pop-up endeavor, having no physical space at all. Created in reaction to then-Denver Art Museum director Otto Bach's apparent refusal to mount photography shows, CPAC's morphing goals were always tied to dreams of putting Denver on the map as a center for fine art photography.

