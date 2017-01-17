Thai Basil on East Alameda Becomes My Ramen 2
The Thai Basil branch at 540 East Alameda Avenue closed a year ago, with a sign in the window indicating the place would reopen that spring after a renovation. That never happened and the building sat empty for the remainder of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|44,078
|Tracy Pickerell calls for assassination
|6 hr
|Craig GA
|2
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Respect71
|26,791
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|Thu
|Respect71
|33
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Assquatch
|115
|Colorado Adoptees can get their Original birth ...
|Thu
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC