Ten Reasons Why John Hickenlooper Should Run for President

Rumors are swirling this week that Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is considering a 2020 run for president, and given the intense scrutiny around our current POTUS, it's a wonder that anyone would want to take the reins after the coming four years. Hickenlooper has done some interesting things for Colorado, and he could do some interesting things for the country, if given the chance.

