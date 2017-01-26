Ten Reasons Why John Hickenlooper Sho...

Ten Reasons Why John Hickenlooper Should Run for President

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Rumors are swirling this week that Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is considering a 2020 run for president, and given the intense scrutiny around our current POTUS, it's a wonder that anyone would want to take the reins after the coming four years. Hickenlooper has done some interesting things for Colorado, and he could do some interesting things for the country, if given the chance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 42 min lides 44,414
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 53 min Go Blue Forever 26,854
News 25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder 12 hr Go Blue Forever 1
Lookin For Tar 13 hr Lookingforblues 74
Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A... 14 hr Melquiades Estrada 1
Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10) 15 hr bts 53
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... Thu Respect71 73
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC