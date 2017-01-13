Tax conundrum: Soaring home values wi...

Tax conundrum: Soaring home values will squeeze local governments in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A little-understood provision of the state constitution will provide property-tax relief for homeowners across the state next year, but it could have cascading financial consequences for virtually all levels of Colorado government. Gov. John Hickenlooper in his State of the State address on Thursday highlighted the immediate problem for Colorado's budget: a projected $170 million cut to school districts across the state in 2018, which the state is required by law to replenish from its own coffers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 20 min TomInElPaso 43,932
Mexicans (Mar '14) 14 hr 1 Big Shlong 112
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 16 hr tbird19482 26,723
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 16 hr Lroue 22
Andrew Vigil Denver's infamous murder (Aug '14) 17 hr unknown 4
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Fri CNL555552 3
Lookin For Tar Thu Xca 71
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,346 • Total comments across all topics: 277,905,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC