Tale of two states: N. Dakota has $4 ...

Tale of two states: N. Dakota has $4 billion saved from oil and gas taxes; Colorado has almost none

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

In the midst of all the spending, lawmakers have left untouched tax deductions that the energy industry in Colorado enjoys far in excess of those offered by neighboring states Nearly a decade ago, North Dakota and Colorado, poised for explosive growth in the drilling of energy resources, faced a decision: What to do with what appeared to be a never-ending geyser of new oil and gas riches? Voters in Colorado opted for the status quo in 2008, rejecting competing efforts to use tax revenue from oil and gas production to pay for what backers called vital needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 30 min Respect71 44,453
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 30 min Respect71 26,877
Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A... 4 hr Archie Bunker 2
News 25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder Thu Go Blue Forever 1
Lookin For Tar Thu Lookingforblues 74
Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10) Thu bts 53
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... Thu Respect71 73
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,060 • Total comments across all topics: 278,332,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC