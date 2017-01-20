Subways and Pods: A History of Denver Transit and Why We Shouldn't Obsess Over Tech
What if, instead of light rail cars clanging alongside downtown traffic, Denver's trains burrowed underground? Or if, instead of trains, Denver had a network of tracks elevated on stilts throughout the city that flung personal pods from neighborhood to neighborhood like a kid's slot car racetrack? At one point in Denver's history, these were serious alternatives to the transit system we know today. The Regional Transportation Distric t and city officials flirted with this Jetsons-esque technology - a "personal rapid transit" system - in the 1970s.
