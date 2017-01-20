Subways and Pods: A History of Denver...

Subways and Pods: A History of Denver Transit and Why We Shouldn't Obsess Over Tech

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

What if, instead of light rail cars clanging alongside downtown traffic, Denver's trains burrowed underground? Or if, instead of trains, Denver had a network of tracks elevated on stilts throughout the city that flung personal pods from neighborhood to neighborhood like a kid's slot car racetrack? At one point in Denver's history, these were serious alternatives to the transit system we know today. The Regional Transportation Distric t and city officials flirted with this Jetsons-esque technology - a "personal rapid transit" system - in the 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 44,078
Tracy Pickerell calls for assassination 8 hr Craig GA 2
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 10 hr Respect71 26,791
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... Thu Respect71 33
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Thu Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mexicans (Mar '14) Thu Assquatch 115
Colorado Adoptees can get their Original birth ... Thu joanNYadoptees 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,834 • Total comments across all topics: 278,104,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC