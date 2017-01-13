Stories on Stage to Present Legal Fictions This February
Stories on Stage presents "Legal Fictions" on Sunday, February 12 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. When tragedy enters the life of a cynical lady lawyer, she finally resolves to do some good out in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Flordia Gator
|43,944
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|tbird19482
|26,732
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Fri
|1 Big Shlong
|112
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Fri
|Lroue
|22
|Andrew Vigil Denver's infamous murder (Aug '14)
|Fri
|unknown
|4
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Fri
|CNL555552
|3
|Lookin For Tar
|Thu
|Xca
|71
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC