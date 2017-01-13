Stories on Stage to Present Legal Fic...

Stories on Stage to Present Legal Fictions This February

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Stories on Stage presents "Legal Fictions" on Sunday, February 12 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. When tragedy enters the life of a cynical lady lawyer, she finally resolves to do some good out in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 7 hr Flordia Gator 43,944
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 7 hr tbird19482 26,732
Mexicans (Mar '14) Fri 1 Big Shlong 112
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Fri Lroue 22
Andrew Vigil Denver's infamous murder (Aug '14) Fri unknown 4
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Fri CNL555552 3
Lookin For Tar Thu Xca 71
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,479 • Total comments across all topics: 277,924,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC