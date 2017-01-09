Still have a once-live Christmas tree hanging around? Here's where you can get it turned into mulch
Christmas tree cutting on Tennessee Pass - Liz Meyer and Walter Kirch both of Vail, 1983. Susan Biddle, Denver Post Library Archive The last needle may not have dropped from your by-now-crisp Christmas tree, but very little time remains for Denver residents to get their once-live trees hauled to a mulching center for free.
