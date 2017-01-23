Steven J. Burge Ascends to the Stage ...

Steven J. Burge Ascends to the Stage in an Act of God in Denver

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway/Cabaret said goodbye to Wesley Taylor , Broadway star and fan favorite in the NBC TV show "Smash," as God in AN ACT OF GOD on January 22. Steven J. Burge assumes the role starting tonight, January 24. Directed by Geoffrey Kent , AN ACT OF GOD also includes Steven Cole Hughes as Michael and Erik Sandvold as Gabriel. The King of the Universe is tackling His greatest challenge yet: the Mile High City.

