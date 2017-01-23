Steven J. Burge Ascends to the Stage in an Act of God in Denver
Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway/Cabaret said goodbye to Wesley Taylor , Broadway star and fan favorite in the NBC TV show "Smash," as God in AN ACT OF GOD on January 22. Steven J. Burge assumes the role starting tonight, January 24. Directed by Geoffrey Kent , AN ACT OF GOD also includes Steven Cole Hughes as Michael and Erik Sandvold as Gabriel. The King of the Universe is tackling His greatest challenge yet: the Mile High City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Brian_G
|44,238
|If you are a white person and a Democrat . . .
|2 hr
|Inquisitor
|1
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|5 hr
|Respect71
|62
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Respect71
|26,822
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|16 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, ...
|Mon
|drippinggranny69
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sun
|ryan
|702
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC