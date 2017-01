State Sen. Mike Johnston to run for governor

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:51AM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Yuma Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 11:13PM MST ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.