Snow killed the stock show? Where have the cowboys gone?

6 hrs ago

What? No National Western Stock Show show parade this year because of weather concerns? Although I was born and raised in Southern Colorado and I make no claims to being a cowboy, what happened to those rough and tough cowboys who could and did deal with much more severe winters before global warming? Methinks that the true cowboys would agree with me and scoff at blaming the weather as an excuse. But so it is, because the "risk of animal injury and injury to people is far too great with the 4-8 inches of snow predicted and 6-degree weather," said stock show president, Paul Andrews.

