Snow hits Colorado mountains, South Platte Basin snowpack 125 percent of average

Big snow is expected to buffet Colorado mountains Monday through Tuesday morning - up to 28 inches according to the National Weather Service - serenaded with wind gusts reaching 70 miles per hour on high ridges. It's the latest of several recent snowstorms that have raised snowpack to 125 percent of average in the South Platte River Basin, the main water source for metro Denver and northeastern Colorado food production.

